Welcome to
The Crouching Lion
Nestled in the picturesque beauty of Kahana Bay, The Crouching Lion Restaurant & Bar features modern Hawaiian cuisine and craft cocktails in a refined and sophisticated ambience perfect for any special occasion
Modern Hawaiian Cuisine Reimagined
At The Crouching Lion, our culinary vision is shaped by the rich flavors of America and Asia, blending international and local ingredients with creativity and passion.
We offer a menu that is authentic yet transcends traditional labels, reflecting our interpretation of modern Hawaiian cuisine. Ultimately, we think of our culinary creations as simply delicious food with a twist of island imagination.
Outdoor Grill
Craft your own culinary adventure, beginning with prime steaks grilled to perfection at our outdoor robata grill
Raw Bar
Our raw bar is a seafood lover's paradise, offering a sumptuous selection of fresh oysters, clams, and other ocean delights.
Cocktails
Enjoy our globally inspired cocktails and explore our diverse selection of international liquor selections