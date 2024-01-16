Skip to Main content
The Crouching Lion
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Reservations
The Crouching Lion 51-666 Kamehameha Highway
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Aperol Spritz
SUB GIN
Please select up to 1
Beefeater (sub)
+$4.00
Tanqueray (sub)
+$5.00
Bombay Sapphire (sub)
+$6.00
Aviation (sub)
+$6.00
Suntory Roku (sub)
+$4.00
Currently not accepting orders
The Crouching Lion Location and Hours
(808) 830-5025
51-666 Kamehameha Highway, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement