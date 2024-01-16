The Crouching Lion 51-666 Kamehameha Highway
COCKTAILS
Specialty Cocktails
- Crouching Lion Mai Tai
Kula Organic Rum, Bacardi Gold Rum, Orange & Pineapple Juice topped with Kula Dark Rum and Liliko'i foam$18.00
- Pau Hana Margarita
Teremana tequila, lime juice, splash of orange juice, Grand Marnier float, served shaken or blended$18.00
- Sunset Mojito
Kula Organic Rum, simple syrup, lime juice, muddled lime & mint topped with club soda$18.00
- Mokoli'i Mule
Ocean Vodka, Pineapple & Lime juice, muddled fresh pineapple & mint topped with Fever Tree Ginger Beer$18.00
- Purple Passion
Roku Gin, pineapple juice, ube syrup and lemon juice shaken poured topped with club soda$18.00
- Kahana's Double Up
Double up your choice of our Crouching Lion Mai Tai or Pau Hana Margarita for Two$30.00
- Kahuku Mudslide
Kula Dark Rum, Hala Tree Coffee, Kahlua, Baileys blended topped with whip cream$18.00
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Vodka Greyhound$10.00
- Gin Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Madras$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Vodka Martini$12.00
- Gin Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Keoki Coffee$10.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Vodka Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Lava Flow$12.00
- Blue Hawaii$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
BEER
12oz Draft Beer
- 12oz MB Bikini Blonde$8.00
- 12oz MB Big Swell$8.00
- OUT OF STOCK12oz MB Dragon FruitOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- 12oz MB Pau Hana$8.00
- 12oz KB Longboard$8.00
- 12oz KB Big Wave$8.00
- 12oz Kona Light$8.00
- 12oz Guinness$8.00
- 12oz Stella$7.00
- 12oz Modelo$7.00
- 12oz HK Hugs for Hops$8.00
- 12oz HK Shine A Light$8.00
- 12oz Sapporo$8.00
- 12oz Kirin$8.00
16oz Draft Beer
- 16oz MB Bikini Blonde$10.00
- 16oz MB Big Swell$10.00
- OUT OF STOCK16oz MB Dragon FruitOUT OF STOCK$10.00
- 16oz MB Pau Hana$10.00
- 16oz KB Longboard$10.00
- 16oz KB Big Wave$10.00
- 16oz Kona Light$10.00
- 16oz Guinness$10.00
- 16oz Stella$9.00
- 16oz Modelo$9.00
- 16oz HK Hugs for Hops$10.00
- 16oz HK Shine A Light$10.00
- 16oz Sapporo$10.00
- 16oz Kirin$10.00
- Draft Flight$10.00
Draft Flight
Beer Flights
Required*
Please select 4
Canned Beer
WINE
House Wine
Red Wine
- Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00+
- Seaglass Pinot Noir$10.00+
- 2021 Stags Leap, Artemis Napa$70.00
- 2018 Silver Oak, Napa$240.00
- 2019 Silver Oak, Napa$200.00
- 2021 Caymus 1L$180.00
- 2020 Justin Isosceles$120.00
- 2021 Faust$130.00
- 2019 Jordan$115.00
- Decoy Limited Alexander Valley$72.00
- Prisoner, Napa$87.00
- Duckhorn$240.00
- Meiomi$48.00
- Chalone$54.00
- Rodney Strong$42.00
- 2020 Duckhorn, Napa$75.00
- 2018 Joseph Phelps Insignia$480.00
White Wine
- Seaglass Chardonnay$8.00+
- Seaglass Pinot Grigio$8.00+
- Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc$8.00+
- Duckhorn Napa$70.00
- Iconoclast Sonoma$60.00
- 2022 Flowers, Sonoma$76.00
- 2019 Jordan$93.00
- 2021 Jordan$93.00
- Decoy, California$40.00
- Dashwood Marlborough, New Zealand$38.00
- 2022 Duckhorn, Naoa$48.00
- Ferrari Carano$40.00
- Benvolio, Italy$30.00
Champagne / Sparkling
LIQUOR
Rum
Tequila
Scotch
Whiskey Bourbon
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Bulliet$12.00
- Bulliet Rye$12.00
- Ko'olau$16.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Crown Apple$12.00
- High West Single Malt$26.00
- Angels Envy$16.00
- Elijah Craig$14.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$20.00
- DBL Bulliet$16.00
- DBL Johnny Walker Black$19.00
- DBL Ko'olau$20.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$18.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Crown Apple$16.00
- DBL High West Single Malt$30.00
- DBL High West Rye Rendevous$28.00
- DBL Old Elk Cigar Cut$50.00
- DBL Makers Mark$16.00
Japanese Whisky
Soju & Makgeolli
Sake
- Shochikubai Sake$7.00+
- Kubota Manjyu JD$40.00+
- Kubota Seppou JDG Blk$116.00
- New Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai$22.00+
- Hakkaisan Junmai Daiginjo$70.00
- Senshin Junmai Daiginjo$198.00+
- Kikusui Junmai Gingo$54.00+
- Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo$68.00
- Takara Plum Wine$27.00
- Choya Plum Wine$33.00
- Choya Natural Shiso$43.00
- Choya Natural Honey$47.00
- Hakkaisan Clear Sparkling Awa Awa$75.00
- Mio Sparkling Sake$21.00
- Kikusui Nigori Perfect Snow$20.00
Shochu
Liqueur/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Blue Curacao$2.00
- Triple Sec$2.00
- Peach Schnapps$2.00
- Raspberry Schnapps$2.00
- Melon Schnapps$2.00
- Sour Apple Schnapps$2.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$2.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$16.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$16.00
- DBL Bailey's$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$16.00
- DBL Kahlua$16.00