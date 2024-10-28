Skip to Main content
The Crouching Lion
0
Reservations
The Crouching Lion 51-666 Kamehameha Highway
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Not accepting orders
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Ketel One Orange
Vodka Mods
Coke
+$2.00
Coke Zero
+$2.00
Coke, Diet
+$2.00
Cranberry
+$2.00
Lemon
Lemonade
+$2.00
Lime
Neat
No Ice
On the Rocks / Ice
Orange Juice
+$2.00
Orange Juice (Screwdriver)
+$2.00
Pineapple Juice
+$2.00
Rocks / Ice on Side
Soda
+$2.00
Sprite
+$2.00
Tonic
+$2.00
Up
Currently not accepting orders
The Crouching Lion Location and Hours
(808) 830-5025
51-666 Kamehameha Highway, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement