Welcome to

The Crouching Lion

Nestled in the picturesque beauty of Kahana Bay, The Crouching Lion Restaurant & Bar features Modern Hawaiian Cuisine and craft cocktails.

  • Modern Hawaiian Cuisine Reimagined


    At The Crouching Lion, our culinary vision is shaped by the rich flavors of America and Asia, blending international and local ingredients with creativity and passion.


    We offer a menu that is authentic yet transcends traditional labels, reflecting our interpretation of modern Hawaiian cuisine. Ultimately, we think of our culinary creations as simply delicious food with a twist of island imagination.

    Outdoor Grill


    Craft your own culinary adventure, beginning with prime steaks grilled to perfection at our outdoor robata grill

    Raw Bar


    Our raw bar is a seafood lover's paradise, offering a sumptuous selection of fresh oysters, fish and other ocean delights

    Craft Cocktails


    Enjoy globally inspired cocktails and explore our diverse selection of international liquor