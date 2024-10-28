Join us for
A LARGE PARTY
at The Crouching Lion
Exceptional Event Experience
Are you looking for the perfect place for a wedding rehearsal brunch, lunch or dinner? How about a big birthday party or retirement celebration? Or, maybe an upscale corporate event or family reunion? The Crouching Lion in Kaaawa, Hawaii, offers unparalleled large party, event experiences in a variety of dining venues.
Email info@thecrouchinglion.com for pricing, details and customizable large party dining at The Crouching Lion.
The Chandelier Room
With all glass windows offering peek-a-boo ocean views, the iconic Crouching Lion fireplace, and stunning chandeliers, The Chandelier Room is an incredible event venue on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii.
-up to 60 guests
-Bluetooth speakers for music
-large television for slideshows
-variety of table configurations
-full service with designated waitstaff for event
-prix fixe menus
-full bar menu and bottle service
The Cottage Classic Car Dealership
The Cottage at The Crouching Lion houses a classic car dealership - and can be transformed into the ideal event space. With floor-to-ceiling windows offering incredible ocean and sunset views, an expansive space, chandeliers, and air conditioning, the event venue is perfect for a corporate event, wedding reception and much more. The classic cars can be removed for the event, and classic car rental options are available to drive to your destination in style.
-up to 200 guests
-music or DJs allows
-variety of table configurations
-The Crouching Lion catering
-beverage packages
-valet parking
The Ocean View Garden
Imagine a cocktail hour or pau hana pupu experience on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Lush tropical foliage, incredible ocean and sunset views and a newly renovated terrace garden is a prime place for a get together before an event or dinner.
-up to 200 guests
-The Crouching Lion catering
-variety of stand-up table configurations
-beverage packages
-valet parking