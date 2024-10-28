Exceptional Event Experience

Are you looking for the perfect place for a wedding rehearsal brunch, lunch or dinner? How about a big birthday party or retirement celebration? Or, maybe an upscale corporate event or family reunion? The Crouching Lion in Kaaawa, Hawaii, offers unparalleled large party, event experiences in a variety of dining venues.





Email info@thecrouchinglion.com for pricing, details and customizable large party dining at The Crouching Lion.





The Chandelier Room

With all glass windows offering peek-a-boo ocean views, the iconic Crouching Lion fireplace, and stunning chandeliers, The Chandelier Room is an incredible event venue on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii.

-up to 60 guests

-Bluetooth speakers for music

-large television for slideshows

-variety of table configurations

-full service with designated waitstaff for event

-prix fixe menus

-full bar menu and bottle service









The Cottage Classic Car Dealership

The Cottage at The Crouching Lion houses a classic car dealership - and can be transformed into the ideal event space. With floor-to-ceiling windows offering incredible ocean and sunset views, an expansive space, chandeliers, and air conditioning, the event venue is perfect for a corporate event, wedding reception and much more. The classic cars can be removed for the event, and classic car rental options are available to drive to your destination in style.

-up to 200 guests

-music or DJs allows

-variety of table configurations

-The Crouching Lion catering

-beverage packages

-valet parking





The Ocean View Garden

Imagine a cocktail hour or pau hana pupu experience on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Lush tropical foliage, incredible ocean and sunset views and a newly renovated terrace garden is a prime place for a get together before an event or dinner.

-up to 200 guests

-The Crouching Lion catering

-variety of stand-up table configurations

-beverage packages

-valet parking



