DINNER MENU
Shareables
- Spicy Cucumber
Smashed cucumber, sesame oil, lime, Fresno chilliOut of stock
- Organic Field Greens
Kahuku greens, tomato, avocado, napa slaw mix$12.00
- Steamed Clams
Garlic, chilli flakes, lemongrass, ginger, butter$24.00
- Wagyu Sliders
Beef patties, white cheddar, pickles, shichimi aioli, crispy onions$24.00
- Crispy Tofu
Dashi, grated ginger, daikon, micro greens, bonito flakes$18.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice
Smoked bacon, green onion, sunny egg$24.00
- Prime Brisket Tacos
Flour tortilla, pickled slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, shichimi aioli$22.00
- Larb
Wagyu ground beef, garlic, shallots, mint, chilli flakes, toasted rice, patis$24.00
- Fried Chicken
Sake soy glaze$22.00
- Scallion Pancakes
Spring onions, gochugaru, squid$24.00
- House Sausage with Lettuce Wrap
Laotian Sausage, lettuce, mint, basil$24.00
- Saute Brisket with Bean Sprouts
Garlic, ginger, soy, XO sauce$22.00
- French Fries
House sauce$10.00
Sides
- Pressure Cooked Premium Rice
Allow 10 mins, two servings$8.00+
- House Pickles
Assorted house pickles with home made kimchi$8.00
Raw Bar
- Oyster On The Half Shell (Half Dozen, 6p)
Lemon, wasabi oil, ponzu$18.00
- Oyster On The Half Shell (Baker's dozen, 13p)
Lemon, wasabi oil, ponzu$36.00
- House "Shooter"
Ponzu, tobiko, quail egg, wakame$6.00
- Beef Tartare
Kupu mix, sesame, spring onions, egg yolk$34.00
- Sashimi Trio
Ahi, hamachi, kampachi$42.00
- Ahi Noodles
Ponzu, uni, tobiko, Kupu wasabi and shiso micros$28.00
- Hamachi Carpaccio
Tobiko, radish, roasted sea salt, sorrel, EVOO$26.00
- Kampachi Ceviche
Onions, tomato, jalapeno, yuzu, chili oil, sea asparagus$26.00
- Kahana Poke
Pickled Ogo, sesame, soy, jalapenos, Kupu mix$22.00
Temaki Platter
- Build Your Own Hand Rolls
Served with choice of sashimi, cucumber, carrots, pickled burdock, sea asparagus, tobiko, sushi rice, nori, house sauces$58.00
- Make it Vegetarian
Served with additional seaweed salad, avocado, broccoli, and daikon instead of sashimi and tobiko$48.00
Kimbap Rolls
- Bulgogi Roll
Bulgogi, cucumber, carrots, burdock roots, egg, pickled daikon, rice, shiso$16.00
- Veggie Roll
Cucumber, carrots, burdock roots, pickled daikon, rice, shiso$14.00
Noodle Bar
- Uni Pasta
Uni, Ikura, buckwheat noodles, shallots, garlic, oyster mushroom, sake, butter, shiso$32.00
- The Crouching Lion Pasta
Seafood pasta with scallops and lobster, sauteed with garlic shallots and shiso$55.00
Robata
- Scallops
3ea, scallops$18.00
- Whole Squid
Grilled whole squidOut of stock
- Hamachi Kama
Ponzu, lemon, grated daikon$18.00
- Kauai Shrimp
3ea, Grilled with garlic butter$12.00
- Mackerel
Grilled with lemon, salt and pepper$12.00
- Lobster Tail
5-6oz tail, Grilled with miso butter$24.00
- Duck Breast
Grilled medium, brushed with miso butter$18.00
- Chicken Wings
Soy garlic, glaze$12.00
- Pork Belly
Smoked pork belly$14.00
- Lamb Lolipop
2 ea, House sauce$14.00
- Kahuku Sweet Potato
Sea salt, pepper$8.00
- Hamakua Mushrooms
Sea salt, pepper$8.00
- Kalbi
Marinated for 24hrs with our house sake marinade sauce.$16.00
- Wagyu Skewer
A4 Ny, cooked over open flame with a pinch of sea salt.Out of stock
- Shitake Mushroom
Sea salt, pepper.Out of stock
- Asparagus
Grilled and brush with miso butter.$8.00
- BBQ Chicken
Marinated chicken with habanero glaze$12.00
Prime Cuts
- New York Strip
Japanese A4, 6 oz$35.00+
- Rib Eye
Japanese A4, 6 oz$28.00+
Desserts
- Bingsu
Korean style shaved ice, served with Mango and Azuki$12.00
- Ice Cream
Ask servers for available flavors$8.00
Kids Meals
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
- Cheesy Quesadillas$15.00
- Mini Cheeseburgers 2 ea$15.00
LUNCH MENU
Sharables
- Organic Field Greens
Kahuku greens, tomato, avocado, napa slaw mix$12.00
- Kahana Poke
Pickled Ogo, sesame, soy, jalapenos, Kupu mix$22.00
- Wagyu Sliders
Beef patties, white cheddar, pickles, shichimi aioli, crispy onions$24.00
- Prime Brisket Tacos
Flour tortilla, pickled slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, shichimi aioli$22.00
- French Fries
House sauce$10.00
Robata
- Scallops
3ea, scallops$18.00
- Whole Squid
Grilled whole squidOut of stock
- Hamachi Kama
Ponzu, lemon, grated daikon$18.00
- Kauai Shrimp
3ea, Grilled with garlic butter$12.00
- Mackerel
Grilled with lemon, salt and pepper$12.00
- Lobster Tail
5-6oz tail, Grilled with miso butter$24.00
- Duck Breast
Grilled medium, brushed with miso butter$18.00
- Chicken Wings
Soy garlic, glaze$12.00
- Pork Belly
Smoked pork belly$14.00
- Lamb Lolipop
2 ea, House sauce$14.00
- Kahuku Sweet Potato
Sea salt, pepper$8.00
- Hamakua Mushrooms
Sea salt, pepper$8.00
- Kalbi
Marinated for 24hrs with our house sake marinade sauce.$16.00
- Wagyu Skewer
A4 Ny, cooked over open flame with a pinch of sea salt.Out of stock
- Shitake Mushroom
Sea salt, pepper.Out of stock
- Asparagus
Grilled and brush with miso butter.$8.00
- BBQ Chicken
Marinated chicken with habanero glaze$12.00
Prime Cuts
- New York Strip
Japanese A4, 6 oz$35.00+
- Rib Eye
Japanese A4, 6 oz$28.00+
Sides
- Pressure Cooked Premium Rice$6.00+
- House Pickles
Assorted house pickles with home made kimchi$8.00
Desserts
- Ice Cream$8.00
Kids Meals
- Cheesy Quesadillas$15.00
- Mini Cheeseburgers 2 ea$15.00
COCKTAILS
Specialty Cocktails
- Crouching Lion Mai Tai
Kula Organic Rum, Bacardi Gold Rum, Orange & Pineapple Juice topped with Kula Dark Rum and Liliko'i foam$18.00
- Pau Hana Margarita
Teremana tequila, lime juice, splash of orange juice, Grand Marnier float, served shaken or blended$18.00
- Sunset Mojito
Kula Organic Rum, simple syrup, lime juice, muddled lime & mint topped with club soda$18.00
- Mokoli'i Mule
Ocean Vodka, Pineapple & Lime juice, muddled fresh pineapple & mint topped with Fever Tree Ginger Beer$18.00
- Purple Passion
Roku Gin, pineapple juice, ube syrup and lemon juice shaken poured topped with club soda$18.00
- Kahana's Double Up
Double up your choice of our Crouching Lion Mai Tai or Pau Hana Margarita for Two$30.00
- Kahuku Mudslide
Kula Dark Rum, Hala Tree Coffee, Kahlua, Baileys blended topped with whip cream$18.00
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Vodka Greyhound$10.00
- Gin Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Madras$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Vodka Martini$12.00
- Gin Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Keoki Coffee$10.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Vodka Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Lava Flow$12.00
- Blue Hawaii$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
BEER
12oz Draft Beer
- 12oz MB Bikini Blonde$8.00
- 12oz MB Big Swell$8.00
- 12oz MB Dragon FruitOut of stock
- 12oz MB Pau Hana$8.00
- 12oz KB Longboard$8.00
- 12oz KB Big Wave$8.00
- 12oz Kona Light$8.00
- 12oz Guinness$8.00
- 12oz Stella$7.00
- 12oz Modelo$7.00
- 12oz HK Hugs for Hops$8.00
- 12oz HK Shine A Light$8.00
- 12oz Sapporo$8.00
- 12oz Kirin$8.00
16oz Draft Beer
- 16oz MB Bikini Blonde$10.00
- 16oz MB Big Swell$10.00
- 16oz MB Dragon FruitOut of stock
- 16oz MB Pau Hana$10.00
- 16oz KB Longboard$10.00
- 16oz KB Big Wave$10.00
- 16oz Kona Light$10.00
- 16oz Guinness$10.00
- 16oz Stella$9.00
- 16oz Modelo$9.00
- 16oz HK Hugs for Hops$10.00
- 16oz HK Shine A Light$10.00
- 16oz Sapporo$10.00
- 16oz Kirin$10.00
- Draft Flight$10.00
Canned Beer
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Corona$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Heineken 0 (N/A)$7.00
- NUTRL Orange Vodka Seltzer$8.00
- NUTRL Watermelon Vodka Seltzer$8.00
- Maui Brewing POG Seltzer$8.00
- Maui Brewing Hibiscus Lime Seltzer$8.00
- Orion$7.00
WINE
House Wine
- Seaglass Chardonnay$8.00+
- Seaglass Pinot Grigio$8.00+
- Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc$8.00+
- Seaglass Rose$8.00+
- Seaglass Pinot Noir$10.00+
- Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00+
- Domain St. Michelle Sparkling$10.00+
Red Wine
- Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00+
- Seaglass Pinot Noir$10.00+
- 2021 Stags Leap, Artemis Napa$70.00
- 2018 Silver Oak, Napa$240.00
- 2019 Silver Oak, Napa$200.00
- 2021 Caymus 1L$180.00
- 2020 Justin Isosceles$120.00
- 2021 Faust$130.00
- 2019 Jordan$115.00
- Decoy Limited Alexander Valley$72.00
- Prisoner, Napa$87.00
- Duckhorn$240.00
- Meiomi$48.00
- Chalone$54.00
- Rodney Strong$42.00
- 2020 Duckhorn, Napa$75.00
- 2018 Joseph Phelps Insignia$480.00
White Wine
- Seaglass Chardonnay$8.00+
- Seaglass Pinot Grigio$8.00+
- Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc$8.00+
- Duckhorn Napa$70.00
- Iconoclast Sonoma$60.00
- 2022 Flowers, Sonoma$76.00
- 2019 Jordan$93.00
- 2021 Jordan$93.00
- Decoy, California$40.00
- Dashwood Marlborough, New Zealand$38.00
- 2022 Duckhorn, Naoa$48.00
- Ferrari Carano$40.00
- Benvolio, Italy$30.00
Rose Wine
- Seaglass Rose$8.00+
- La Crema Monterey, California$40.00
- Justin$50.00
Champagne / Sparkling
- Domain St. Michelle Sparkling$10.00+
- Roederer Estate Brut$78.00
- Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne$150.00
LIQUOR
Vodka
- Smirnoff$10.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Ocean$14.00
- Titos$12.00
Gin
- Beefeater$10.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Suntory Roku$14.00
Rum
- Bacardi Light$10.00
- Kohana Light$14.00
- Kohana Kokoleka$14.00
- Kula Organic$12.00
- Kula Dark$12.00
- Bacardi Gold$12.00
- Kohana Koho$24.00
Tequila
- Cazadores Blanco$10.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Patron Reposado$18.00
- Teramana Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
Scotch
- Dewars$10.00
- Chivas Regal$14.00
- Glenlivet 12 Yr$25.00
- Glenlivet 18 Yr$55.00
- Dalwhinnie$26.00
- Johnny Walker Gold$27.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
Whiskey Bourbon
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Bulliet$12.00
- Bulliet Rye$12.00
- Ko'olau$16.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Crown Apple$12.00
- High West Single Malt$26.00
- Angels Envy$16.00
- Elijah Craig$14.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$20.00
- DBL Bulliet$16.00
- DBL Johnny Walker Black$19.00
- DBL Ko'olau$20.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$18.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Crown Apple$16.00
- DBL High West Single Malt$30.00
- DBL High West Rye Rendevous$28.00
- DBL Old Elk Cigar Cut$50.00
- DBL Makers Mark$16.00
Japanese Whisky
- Suntory Whisky$12.00
- Kurayoshi Malt 8 yr$22.00
- Kurayoshi Malt 12 yr$28.00
- Kurayoshi Malt$20.00
- Kamiki Whisky$20.00
- Umiki Whisky$14.00
- San-In Whisky$16.00
- Sundays Whisky$18.00
- Fuji Whisky$18.00
- Fakano Whisky$24.00
Soju & Makgeolli
- ChumChurum Rich$18.00
- Chum Churum Original$18.00
- Chum Churum Flavored$18.00
- SSAL(rice) Makgeolli$18.00
- Flavored Makgeolli$18.00
- 100 Billion Prebiotics$18.00
- Myungjak Rasberry Wine$18.00
- Sambiju (Ginseng Soju)$40.00
Sake
- Shochikubai Sake$7.00+
- Shochikubai Sake$7.00+
- Kubota Manjyu JD$40.00+
- Kubota Seppou JDG Blk$116.00
- New Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai$22.00+
- Hakkaisan Junmai Daiginjo$70.00
- Senshin Junmai Daiginjo$198.00+
- Kikusui Junmai Gingo$54.00+
- Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo$68.00
- Takara Plum Wine$27.00
- Choya Plum Wine$33.00
- Choya Natural Shiso$43.00
- Choya Natural Honey$47.00
- Hakkaisan Clear Sparkling Awa Awa$75.00
- Mio Sparkling Sake$21.00
- Kikusui Nigori Perfect Snow$20.00
Shochu
- Hitotsubu Mugi Shochu$54.00
- Iichiko Mugi Shochu$15.00+
- Iichiko Blu Shochu$50.00
- Iichiko Special Shochu$115.00
- Hakutake Shochu$45.00
- Kurokame Shochu$67.00
Liqueur/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Blue Curacao$2.00
- Triple Sec$2.00
- Peach Schnapps$2.00
- Raspberry Schnapps$2.00
- Melon Schnapps$2.00
- Sour Apple Schnapps$2.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$2.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$16.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$16.00
- DBL Bailey's$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$16.00
- DBL Kahlua$16.00
Brandy
- Ciroc$26.00
- B&B Benedictine$14.00
Cognac
- D'Usse Cognac VSOP$18.00
- Henessey VS$16.00
- Hennesey VSOP$24.00
SOFT DRINKS
Soda
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Fruit Punch$3.00
- Soda Refill
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
Juices & Iced Teas
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$5.00
- Plantation Iced Tea$5.00
- Tropical Iced Tea$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- POG$5.00
- Milk$5.00
Coffee & Tea
- Hala Tree Brewed Coffee$3.00
- Hala Tree French Press$7.00
- Earl Grey$5.00
- Camomile$5.00
Mocktails
- Strawberry Ginger Ale$8.00
- Liliko'i Lemonade$8.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- Mango Lemonade$8.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$10.00
- Virgin Lava Flow$10.00