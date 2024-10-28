Skip to Main content
Ka’a’awa Cherry Bomb
Choice of Vodka or Gin, lemon juice, honey, cherry bitter, served on hibiscus ball
The Crouching Lion Location and Hours
(808) 830-5025
51-666 Kamehameha Highway, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
