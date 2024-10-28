Skip to Main content
The Crouching Lion
0
Reservations
Currently not accepting online orders
The Crouching Lion 51-666 Kamehameha Highway
51-666 Kamehameha Highway, Kaaawa, HI
Opens tomorrow at 11AM
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Americano
$10.00
Customize your item
Reg or Decaf
Required
Select 1
Regular
Decaffeinated
Hot/Ice/Milk
Required
Select at least 1
Hot
Iced
Extra Milk on Side
+$2.00
Quantity
1
Currently not accepting orders
The Crouching Lion Location and Hours
(808) 830-5025
51-666 Kamehameha Highway, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement