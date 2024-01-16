Skip to Main content
The Crouching Lion
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Reservations
The Crouching Lion 51-666 Kamehameha Highway
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Ka’a’awa Cherry Bomb
Cherry Bomb Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Vodka
Gin
Vodka Choice
Please select up to 1
Titos
+$2.00
Absolute
+$2.00
Grey Goose
+$3.00
Oceans
+$3.00
Smirnoff
Gin Choice
Please select up to 1
Tanqueray
+$2.00
Bombay Sapphire
+$3.00
Suntory Roku Gin
+$3.00
Aviation
+$3.00
Beefeater
Currently not accepting orders
The Crouching Lion Location and Hours
(808) 830-5025
51-666 Kamehameha Highway, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement