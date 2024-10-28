Skip to Main content
The Crouching Lion
The Crouching Lion 51-666 Kamehameha Highway
Martini
Gin or Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice
Flavors / Additions
Required*
None
Lychee
+$2.00
Lilikoi
+$2.00
Lemon Drop
+$2.00
Pineapple
+$2.00
Dirty
+$1.00
Dirty (Extra)
+$2.00
Dry
+$1.00
Dry (Extra)
+$2.00
Twist
+$1.00
Olives
+$1.00
Spicy (Tajin)
+$1.00
Gin Choice
Please select up to 1
Beefeater
$ Tanqueray
+$2.00
$ Bombay Sapphire
+$4.00
$ Suntory Roku Gin
+$4.00
$ Aviation
+$4.00
$ Hendricks
+$4.00
Vodka Choice
Please select up to 1
$ Absolute
+$3.00
$ Grey Goose
+$3.00
$ Ketel One
+$3.00
$ Koolau KaLa
+$3.00
Ocean
Smirnoff
Titos
The Crouching Lion Location and Hours
(808) 830-5025
51-666 Kamehameha Highway, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
